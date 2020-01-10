Landmark agreement reached in eliminating desegregation of Hartford students in surrounding districts 

State leaders in the future says this could be applied across Connecticut.
"I think the rest of the state were inspired by this case and what we’re seeing is successful here in Hartford. We’re going to take around the rest of the state," said Governor Ned Lamont.
"This agreement begins in a historic and meaningful way to resolve 30 years of litigation and to resolve one of the most important and complex cases," said Attorney General William Tong.
This agreement impacted all generations, including grandmother and community activist Hyacinth Yennie.
Yennie wanted more of a focus on Hartford schools so students can thrive in their own city.
"Our superintendent should be the person that’s out there making sure we have quality, pushing to have quality, show parents that there is quality within our system so they don’t want to send their kids somewhere else," said Yennie of Hartford.
Yennie's daughter, also a magnet school teacher feared teachers in other regions are not equipped to work with students of diverse backgrounds.
"It concerns me that some of the teachers that are working with our students come in with implicit biases and they don’t understand our students and automatically judge the," said Melissa Yennie-St. Juste of Hartford.
The agreement will only last until 2022.
Once it ends, a long-term plan will have to be implemented in continuing this mission.