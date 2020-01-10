Milder, mostly cloudy Friday with an isolated shower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday's "cool snap," was short-lived. The big story is the warm-up on the way as we head into the weekend.

While it's still a little cool in several towns this morning, those temperatures are already on the rise, and a gusty wind from the south will help crank our temps up to the 40s to near 50 today. We'll have mostly cloudy skies and maybe an isolated shower, but it's certainly not a washout of a day.

Then near record warmth is possible Saturday and Sunday, just in time for what is historically our coldest time of the year!

It won't be a washout Saturday but it will be cloudy with the chance for a few passing showers.

Sunday looks wet, warm and WEIRD for January. We'll start off the day with steady/heavier rain in the morning and temperatures in the 60s. Also, don't be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder (see? weird!).

This will be followed by drying/clearing Sunday afternoon with falling temperatures.

Behind this next front, temperatures remain above average with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees through at least the middle of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, milder, chance isolated shower. High: mid-upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and warm. Lows: 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, warm, chance few showers. High: Upper 50s-near 60.

SUNDAY: Rain/thunderstorms in the morning then afternoon clearing with rapidly falling temperatures. High: Low-mid 60s.

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. High: Mid-upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers. High: Mid-upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Low 40s.

