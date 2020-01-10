× Person struck by hit-and-run driver in Winsted; police seeking witnesses

WINSTED — A person was hit by a car Friday night in the Winsted section of Winchester, and police are seeking the driver who fled the scene.

Police say that at approximately 7:40 p.m., they received a 911 call from a passing motorist saying they saw a male lying prone on Main Street at the intersection of Union Street, and that he had apparently been struck by a motor vehicle.

Winsted Ambulance and the Winsted Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene along with police. They found a man with serious head injuries in the crosswalk on the eastbound side of Main Street. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Anthony Menard of 504 Main Street.

Police say Menard was transported to Charlotte-Hungerford Hospital and was later transported via Life Star to Hartford Hospital. The victim is currently in serious condition and is expected to survive.

The Connecticut State Police Accident Investigation Team was requested to the scene to assist with the investigation. No witnesses or surveillance images have been located thus far, nor is there a vehicle description. But police say that based on the scene, the suspected vehicle is believed to have damage to right front fender and windshield.

The Winchester Police Department is seeking any person that observed or has information on this incident, asking them to call the Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at 860-379-2721.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Connecticut State Police Accident Investigation Team and the Winchester Police Department.