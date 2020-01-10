× Red Lion Hotel in Cromwell closed by Department of Revenue Services

CROMWELL — The Department of Revenue Services announced Friday, that the Red Lion Hotel in Cromwell was closed.

The DRS could not give out a lot of details but said the business was suspended and released a statement.

“As a general rule, confidentiality provisions in state statute prohibit the Department of Revenue Services from disclosing taxpayer specific return information with the exception, in this case, of confirming if a taxpayer holds a current sales and use tax permit issued by the agency. At this time, the entity does not hold a valid permit.”

This is just another business to close in the last few weeks in Connecticut. Macy’s announced last week that its Meriden location was to close and Puritan Furniture said it will close its its doors after 88 years.