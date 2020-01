× SILVER ALERT issued for 4-year-old Waterbury girl

WATERBURY — Police have issued a Silver Alert Friday afternooon for a young girl from Waterbury.

Officials identify her as 4-year-old Legacy Throne.

Throne is 3-feet tall, 30 pound Black girl with Brown eyes.

State Police could not provide a photo nor clothing description at this time.

She was last seen in Waterbury on Friday.

If anyone has any information, please call Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6911.