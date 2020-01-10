× There’s a new Girl Scout cookie in town: Meet the Lemon-Ups

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

No, not that time. It’s the time when tiny saleswomen peddle baked goods outside grocery stores, all in hopes of scoring a new charm bracelet or party at Dave & Buster’s.

Hurry, clear a shelf in your pantry — it’s Girl Scout Cookie season.

Starting Tuesday, local troops will begin hawking all the classics — Bingeable Thin Mints. Coconutty (and divisive) Samoas. Decadent Tagalongs. There’s just something about a cookie you can only buy between one narrow window every year that makes it sweeter.

There’s a new cookie in town

Lemon-Ups are joining the lineup.

Not to be confused with the similarly tart Lemonades, the crispy Lemon-Up wafers are stamped with positive affirmations like “I Am a Leader” and “I Am a Go-Getter.”

It seems they’re designed to inspire the inner Girl Scout in all who nibble them.

What’s more, the folks at Little Brownie Bakers have committed to using clean palm oil — that’s palm oil that’s produced sustainably so as to not disrupt the habitat of animals and people who live among oil palms — in this year’s cookie batch.

Like all things too pure and good for this world, Girl Scout Cookies are sold only for six to eight weeks until the scouts move on to their other leadership activities.

But if troops in your area participate in the Digital Cookie platform, you can buy ’em in bulk before they’re gone. All the scouts need to do is invite you to the page.

So pick up some boxes while you can — there are gluten-free options, too! You might even help a mini entrepreneur earn their cookie badge.