Three juveniles accused of stealing a car in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Police arrested three juveniles in connection with a carjacking in West Hartford.

On January 9, officers received a complaint that three men jumped into a car and tried to steal a purse. The person who called was able to fight them off and the suspects ran from the scene.

About fifteen minutes later, police received another compliant of the same type of crime. This time, the suspects struck the victim and stolen her car.

The Subaru Legacy was last seen driving north in the plaza towards Starkel Road.

One suspect was said to be wearing a black sweatshirt with a red hat underneath. Police said that it appears the suspects were the same people in both incidents.

Officers were able to find the missing car on January 10 at a McDonald’s parking lot in Hartford. Juveniles were inside the car and were arrested.

All of the suspects were charged with third degree larceny.