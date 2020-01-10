× Victim identified in Bridgeport homicide, police investigating

BRIDGEPORT — Police have identified the victim in a homicide early Friday morning.

According to police, Shotspotter sensors went off near a home on Remington Street at 1:30 a.m.

As officers were going to the scene, Bridgeport dispatch received several calls of shots fired, and a victim was lying in the street.

Police say they arrived on scene, where they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officials identified the man as 38-year-old Abdul Hassan Lemon. He was a resident of a home on Remington Street.

He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227 or call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.