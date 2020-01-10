WATCH: North Haven police looking for multiple suspects in gas station robbery

NORTH HAVEN — Police are asking for multiple suspects in connection with a gas station robbery.

The robbery happened on January 7, early in morning on Middletown Avenue.

Surveillance video shows multiple masked and glove wearing people rob the store. It takes about one minute for the suspects to leave.

If anyone may have been traveling past this area during this time and observed any suspicious individuals or vehicle(s) in the area, you are asked to contact Det. Harton at 203-239-5321 X 244