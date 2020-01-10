AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

WATCH: North Haven police looking for multiple suspects in gas station robbery

Posted 3:28 PM, January 10, 2020, by

NORTH HAVEN — Police are asking for multiple suspects in connection with a gas station robbery.

The robbery happened on January 7, early in morning on Middletown Avenue.

Surveillance video shows multiple masked and glove wearing people rob the store. It takes about one minute for the suspects to leave.

If anyone may have been traveling past this area during this time and observed any suspicious individuals or vehicle(s) in the area, you are asked to contact Det. Harton at 203-239-5321 X 244

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.