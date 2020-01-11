Crews battle 2-alarm fire, gusty winds at Dainty Rubbish in Middletown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN - Saturday morning, crews are still on the scene of a fire they were called to before 10 p.m. Friday night.

Just before 9:45 p.m., firefighters from Middletown's Westfield Fire Department were called to 80 Industrial Park Road for an industrial fire.

The facility belongs to Dainty Rubbish, which calls itself a "family owned-and-operated, full service waste hauling and refuse management company". They provide residential trash and recycling service for Middletown and Haddam.

Multiple towns responded to the scene with mutual aid, including Rocky Hill and Meriden. Last night, fire officials said 60 total personnel on scene. There are no injuries reported at this time.

This morning's high winds have been complicating firefighters' efforts, and they were not able to enter the building until daylight, when they began to use heavy equipment to enter the building and move some of the rubbish to help them get access.

Equipment now being used to go inside the building pic.twitter.com/0vdx27vuXy — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) January 12, 2020