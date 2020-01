Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN - Crews were dispatched just before 9:45 p.m. Saturday night to 80 Industrial Park Road for reports of an industrial fire.

The location is known as Dainty Rubbish, a family owned and operated, full service waste hauling and refuse management company.

There is mutual aid from 5-6 different towns, about 60 total personnel on scene.

Officials confirm that there are no injuries reported at this time.

