Meriden Police Department searching for reckless driver

MERIDEN – Meriden Police Department responded to a driver weaving in and out of traffic, putting others in danger yesterday afternoon.

From a considerable distance, detectives witnessed as the white Nissan struck another motor vehicle, which did cause injuries.

The extent of those injuries are unknown.

There is a video that the police know of that captures one perspective of the operator’s arrest.

Authorities say the operator was David Michael O’Brien.

The Meriden Police Department reviews all use of force incidents and will reserve any judgment until such time is appropriate.

O’Brien, according to police, would eventually be charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Interfering, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Misuse of Plates, and Theft of Plates.