Meriden Police Department to review use of force in reckless driver's arrest

MERIDEN – Meriden Police Department responded to a driver weaving in and out of traffic, putting others in danger yesterday afternoon.

From a considerable distance, detectives witnessed as the white Nissan struck another motor vehicle, which did cause injuries.

The extent of those injuries are unknown.

Authorities say the operator of the vehicle was David Michael O’Brien.

There is a video that the police know of that captures one perspective of the operator’s struggle and arrest. The video shows Meriden police punching the operator and shouting at him to stop resisting.

The Meriden Police Department reviews all use of force incidents and will reserve any judgment until such time is appropriate.

O’Brien, according to police, would eventually be charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Interfering, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Misuse of Plates, and Theft of Plates.