Record warm temperatures this weekend!

Record warmth is possible today and Sunday, just in time for what is historically our coldest time of the year - the dead of winter.

It will be mostly cloudy with intervals of sun, breezy with record warm temps this afternoon.

Sunday looks wet, warm and WEIRD for January. We'll start off the day with rain and thunderstorms in the morning with temperatures in the 60s. (See? Weird!).

This will be followed by drying/clearing late morning - early afternoon so you can actually get out and enjoy some of those milder temperatures.

Behind this next front, temperatures remain above average with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees through the end of the end of the next work week.

Winter lovers, don't dismay. A big pattern change is on the way by next weekend which is looking colder and potentially stormy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, chance for a shower but a mainly dry day. High: Upper 50s-low 60s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and warm. Low: 55-60.

SUNDAY: Rain/thunderstorms in the morning then afternoon clearing, windy. High: Low-mid 60s.

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. High: Mi0d-upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers. High: Mid-upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Low 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 30s

