State Police arrest Old Lyme man for Sexual Assault

OLD LYME – Connecticut State Police Troop F, along with Old Lyme Police Department, arrested Anthony Lacoursiere, 28, for Sexual Assault First Degree.

On Saturday January 4th, the Old Lyme Police Department began an investigation into an assault that had occurred in Old Lyme between January 1st and January 2nd, 2020.

During the investigation, it was determined that the victim was both physically and sexually abused by Lacoursiere.

The case was reassigned to the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad.

An Arrest Warrant was compelted and signed by the States Attorney’s Office in New London through the investigation.

Lacoursiere was located at his residence at 314 Canty Lane and placed under arrest for Sexual Assault First Degree, Kidnapping Second Degree, Strangulation 2nd Degree, Threatening Second Degree, Assault Third Degree, and Unlawful Restraint First Degree.

Lacoursiere was transported to Troop F in Westbrook, where he was processed.

He could not post his $500,000 court-set bond prior to his arraignment and was transported to Corrigan Correctional Facility with a GA-10 court date of Monday, January 13th.