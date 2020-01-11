AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Waterbury Police investigating body found in car at mall

Posted 1:34 PM, January 11, 2020

Police investigate a body found in a parked car at the Brass City Mall, Saturday, January 11, 2019.(Dave Stevens)

WATERBURY – Waterbury police are investigating a body that was found in a parked car.

The body was discovered Saturday morning in a sedan parked at the edge of the Brass City Mall’s parking lot. Police cordoned off the area to investigate. They say they have not determined the exact circumstances of the death, but so far there does not appear to be any signs of violence.

This is a developing story; we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

