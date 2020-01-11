× Waterbury Police investigating body found in car at mall

WATERBURY – Waterbury police are investigating a body that was found in a parked car.

The body was discovered Saturday morning in a sedan parked at the edge of the Brass City Mall’s parking lot. Police cordoned off the area to investigate. They say they have not determined the exact circumstances of the death, but so far there does not appear to be any signs of violence.

This is a developing story; we’ll have more information as it becomes available.