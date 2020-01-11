× Woman charged with stabbing officer to use insanity defense

An attorney for a Connecticut woman charged with stabbing and severely injuring a police officer during an eviction dispute told a judge he will use an insanity defense when the case goes to trial.

Chevoughn Augustin’s attorney made the statement in court Thursday. Prosecutors indicated they will not oppose the insanity defense.

The 41-year-old Augustin faces charges including attempted murder in connection with the May 2018 stabbing of Hartford Officer Jill Kidik. Kidik had responded to a city apartment complex for reports of a disturbance involving Augustin.

Kidik was stabbed in the neck. She eventually returned to work after nine months of rehab and was promoted to Detective. However, she recently left the force and announced she and her husband were expecting a baby.

Augustin’s trial is scheduled to start March 18. Augustin remains held on $2 million bail.