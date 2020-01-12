Fire damages three school buses in Bethel; Police officer praised for quick discovery of blaze

BETHEL — The Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Department is praising a town police officer for his quick actions which lead to the discovery of a fire that destroyed three school buses, but they say could have been a lot worse.

The Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company posted on their Facebook, “Just before 2:30am on 1/12/2020, your Bethel & Stony Hill Volunteers were dispatched to the bus depot on Henry Street for the report of multiple buses on fire. Bethel Car 1 arrived on scene finding 1 mini bus and 1 regular school bus fully involved. A second full size bus was becoming involved. Video is as seen from Stony Hill Chief Engineer Magyar’s helmet mounted camera, arriving on Bethel Engine 6.”

“The situation could have been much worse if it werent for the observant Bethel Police Officer who smelt smoked in the Greenwood Ave area. Recognizing that the odor wasnt just chimney smoke, the officer began to search the downtown area, quickly finding the source on Henry Street.”

West Redding Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid with an engine and a tanker. The cause is under investigation by the Bethel Emergency Management & Fire Marshal office.”