Governor Lamont holds transportation panel on CT tolls

Posted 10:26 PM, January 12, 2020, by

WESTPORT - Governor Ned Lamont’s CT2030 is a transportation plan focused on improving four key areas across the state: highways, mass transit, airports and ports.

Residents came out to a town hall meeting at the Bedford Middle School in Westport for a transportation panel Sunday night. Many people hoping to ask the governor and other lawmakers, such as State Senator Will Haskell and DOC Commissioner Joseph Giulietti, questions about the $21 billion project.

According to Lamont, the tolls would provide residents and business funding for the project without increasing taxes and almost 50% of the revenue would be generated by out-of-state vehicles.

Many people agree that Connecticut’s roads and bridges need to be repaired, but some think the truck-only tolls are unfair to those who live in-state.

“I  think tolls are going to overburden the people in Connecticut because we’re going to end up paying the cost of that, every time a truck comes in and it gets a heavy toll tax, we’re going to pay for that in our goods and services that we buy everyday and that’s a real issue,” Unionville resident Todd Skilton said.

While others fear truck-only tolls may be inadequate to handle the state’s widespread infrastructure issues.

“It’s not enough, I wish we could toll all vehicles because I think everybody should pay their share,” New Cannan resident Christina Fagerstal said.

“Why wouldn’t we want people who are actually using are roads to pay for them- especially if they’re non-residents, it boggles my mind,” Greenwich residents David Cox said.

While the regular legislative session won't get underway until February 5th, Governor Lamont is  expecting a special session some time soon to deal with highway tolls.

