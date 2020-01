× Hartford police investigating suspicious death

HARTFORD — Police are trying to determine the circumstances after a body was found in a Hartford motel Sunday.

Police tweeted, “Suspicious death investigation at Super 8 Motel, 57 West Service Rd. Major Crimes, C4 and Crime Scene Division personnel on scene. Briefing @ 2:30. -LT.PC”

Suspicious death investigation at Super 8 Motel, 57 West Service Rd. Major Crimes, C4 and Crime Scene Division personnel on scene. Briefing @ 2:30. -LT.PC pic.twitter.com/Yj2reLViTz — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) January 12, 2020

This is a developing story.