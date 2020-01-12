Residents get out and enjoy the nice weather around the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Connecticut saw pretty much everything but winter weather this weekend.

"Never in my life. I figured at this time of year I'd be shoveling snow right now," said Doan Nguyen of Meriden. Instead of shoveling snow, people were out enjoying activities usually better suited for the springtime.

"It was a nice day so we came down to Bushnell to check it out and take a walk with the dogs," said Justine Dacunha of Hartford.

In Middlefield, tee times were booking fast at Lyman Orchards with plenty of golfers taking advantage of the warm temperatures.

"I usually put my clubs away by the end of October, this a bonus so this is great," said Nguyen.

However temperatures in the 60s weren't great for typical winter destinations like Powder Ridge, which had to close for the day after losing too much snow.

"We can't take the Snowcats, the big tractors out and drive on the snow, it's like wringing out a sponge," said Tom Loring, training center director at the park. "The rain is what knocked us out. Yes, we knew we were gonna have the heat and we prepared for it but we had enough severe rain overnight that it washed out some snow in key places," he said.

In Hartford-- the Winterfest ice skating rink was also looking more wet than frozen and had to close for the day as well.

"It's unfortunate in the middle of January but there's still plenty to do down here," said Dacunha.

Throw in some gusty winds, which caused a few more problems, bringing down trees and wires in the Durham area.

"Oh yeah it's super windy. I saw stuff blowing down the street," said Dacunha.

In true Connecticut fashion, we'll be back to normal winter weather in no time.

"We'll be tubing again this weekend, and skiing and riding again this weekend," said Loring.