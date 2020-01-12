× Super Bowl-winning coach Jimmy Johnson into Hall of Fame

Jimmy Johnson has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s. The hall announced his selection as part of a centennial class that was chosen on Wednesday by a special committee.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was revealed Saturday night as the other coach being inducted.

Johnson was a successful college coach at Oklahoma State and Miami, where he won a national championship in 1987, before being hired in 1989 by new Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.