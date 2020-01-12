AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Super Bowl-winning coach Jimmy Johnson into Hall of Fame

Posted 8:35 PM, January 12, 2020, by , Updated at 08:40PM, January 12, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Football broadcaster Jimmy Johnson hugs actor Aaron Paul before Super Bowl XLVIII between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jimmy Johnson has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s. The hall announced his selection as part of a centennial class that was chosen on Wednesday by a special committee.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was revealed Saturday night as the other coach being inducted.

Johnson was a successful college coach at Oklahoma State and Miami, where he won a national championship in 1987, before being hired in 1989 by new Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

