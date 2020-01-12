The Real Story: Governor Lamont on tolls & the 2020 session

This week, we’re featuring a wide-ranging interview with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont!



While the regular legislative session won't get underway until Feb. 5, he's expecting a Special Session, perhaps next week, to deal exclusively with his signature agenda item - bringing back highway tolls to help pay for roads, bridges and other transportation needs.Democratic leaders, in both the Senate and the House, have expressed strong optimism that they have the votes to approve the latest plan, which will collect tolls from tractor-trailers only, at a dozen bridge locations across the state. How does the Governor feel about its chances for passage?Among our other questions: Is he is still planning to push for legalization of recreational marijuana? What about an expansion of legalized gambling, and his call to repeal the state's "religious" exemption for vaccinations of school children?