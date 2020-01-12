AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
TMZ: Patriots Julian Edelman arrested for jumping on a Mercedes

Posted 11:30 AM, January 12, 2020, by , Updated at 12:36PM, January 12, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 24: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots reacts after the New England Patriots defeated the Dallas Cowboys 13-9 in the game at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Website TMZ is reporting that New England Patriots’ star receiver Julian Edelman was arrested last night in Beverly Hills.

The celebrity news-and-gossip site, quoting law enforcement sources, says Edelman jumped on someone’s Mercedes in Beverly Hills, causing damage. Police arrested him and released him with citation for misdemeanor vandalism.

TMZ, again quoting law enforcement sources, said that Edelman had been drinking.

So far, TMZ’s reporting has not been confirmed.

The Patriots’ season came to end last week when they lost a wildcard playoff game to the Tennessee Titans.

