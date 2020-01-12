× TMZ: Patriots Julian Edelman arrested for jumping on a Mercedes

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Website TMZ is reporting that New England Patriots’ star receiver Julian Edelman was arrested last night in Beverly Hills.

The celebrity news-and-gossip site, quoting law enforcement sources, says Edelman jumped on someone’s Mercedes in Beverly Hills, causing damage. Police arrested him and released him with citation for misdemeanor vandalism.

TMZ, again quoting law enforcement sources, said that Edelman had been drinking.

So far, TMZ’s reporting has not been confirmed.

The Patriots’ season came to end last week when they lost a wildcard playoff game to the Tennessee Titans.