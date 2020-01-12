Tortoise with legendary species-saving libido returns to Galápagos

WASHINGTON — A 100-year-old tortoise, chosen for his high sex drive, was returned to the wild on the Galápagos Islands as part of a program to save a species. Diego the tortoise is said to have fathered around 800 offspring in this latest round.

Diego was selected from a group of male tortoises to be a part of a breeding program on Santa Cruz island. The program has been a success park rangers say. As the BBC reports, over 2,000 giant tortoises have been conceived in the program since its inception in the 1960s.