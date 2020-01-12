UConn forward Tyler Polley out for season with torn ACL

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Posted 10:46 AM, January 12, 2020, by , Updated at 10:53AM, January 12, 2020

Tyler Polley #12 of the Connecticut Huskies reacts during the second half of their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

HARTFORD – UConn forward Tyler Polley suffered a knee injury in practice and will miss the remainder of the season.

The junior, who started every game this season, tore the anterior cruciate ligament and medial meniscus in his left knee during practice on Friday, the team said Sunday. He is scheduled to undergo surgery this coming Friday.

Polley averaged 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds this season. He scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds Wednesday while playing 35 minutes in a win over Tulane.

UConn (10-5, 1-2 American) hosts No. 23 Wichita State (14-1, 2-0) Sunday afternoon.

Freshman James Bouknight is expected to replace Polley in the starting lineup.

