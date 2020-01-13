Ansonia police requests public help in search for missing one-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANSONIA- It’s been six weeks and there is still no word as to the whereabouts of missing one-year-old, Vanessa Morales.

On Monday, Dec. 2, Ansonia police were called to a home on Myrtle Ave. for The second time that day to perform a welfare check. That’s when they learned that things were not at all well.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, 43-year-old Christine Holloway died a violent death. However, the Ansonia Police Department still believes, based on evidence, her missing 1 year old daughter, Vanessa Morales, is somewhere here in Connecticut.

“Every time we get something, we’re going to go out there and we’re going to track it down,” said Lt. Patrick Lynch of the