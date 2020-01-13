× Bridgeport officials join efforts in assisting Puerto Rico earthquake relief

BRIDGEPORT — Mayor Joe Ganim and other Bridgeport officials launched the “Greater Bridgeport United for Puerto Rico 2020” Monday, in an effort to help Puerto Rico.

The island has suffered several earthquakes that have caused major damage to cities and infrastructure.

Mayor Ganim stated, “Bridgeport has come together to offer assistance and resources to Puerto Rico. We are trying to help from a distance as this situation hits close to home for so many in our community. We are desperately waiting for federal assistance for our family in Puerto Rico and want our voices to be heard.”

City leaders will collect cash donations to help Puerto Rico residents and businesses in need. Some of the items will include tents, cots, mosquito nets, portable bathrooms, batteries, and money for purchasing materials to rebuild.

Donations will be collected on the East Side Senior Center on Saturday, January 18, from 10 – 4 p.m.

A phone bank will also be set up on the same day by the Emergency Operations Center, to receive donations from 10 -4 p.m. The number is: 203-579-3835.

You can learn more about program by checking out its Facebook page.

To learn if your family and friends in Puerto Rico are safe and well, click here