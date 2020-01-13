AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Broken gas main causes school evacuations, road closures in Hamden

Posted 9:24 AM, January 13, 2020, by , Updated at 10:01AM, January 13, 2020

HAMDEN — A broken gas main forced schools to be evacuated and roads to be closed Monday morning.

Police said a local construction company struck a gas line on Skiff Street this morning at  8:30a.m.

According to Mayor Curt Leng, “A gas line was damaged on Skiff Street; Southern CT Gas is on-site and working on it. Hamden Police and Fire Departments have evacuated locations on Skiff Street to keep people safe while shut off completed. Skiff Street is closed between Whitney and Dixwell until work complete – please plan alternative routes.”

Students at ACES School were evacuated as a precaution. They were moved to Hamden Hall Country Day School.

Google Map for coordinates 41.371816 by -72.907578.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.