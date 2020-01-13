Broken gas main causes school evacuations, road closures in Hamden

HAMDEN — A broken gas main forced schools to be evacuated and roads to be closed Monday morning.

Police said a local construction company struck a gas line on Skiff Street this morning at 8:30a.m.

According to Mayor Curt Leng, “A gas line was damaged on Skiff Street; Southern CT Gas is on-site and working on it. Hamden Police and Fire Departments have evacuated locations on Skiff Street to keep people safe while shut off completed. Skiff Street is closed between Whitney and Dixwell until work complete – please plan alternative routes.”

Students at ACES School were evacuated as a precaution. They were moved to Hamden Hall Country Day School.