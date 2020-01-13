× Fotis Dulos files counterclaim on the foreclosure lawsuit of his Farmington home

FARMINGTON — Fotis Dulos’ legal team filed a counterclaim on January 10 on the foreclosure lawsuit for his Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington .

The foreclosure notice was first filed in September. Dulos is suing for damages and any relief the court seems fair.

FOX61 learned last year the Jennifer Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber, had been paying the monthly mortgage and property taxes on the home. Farber was even paying when Fotis was living there with his girlfriend Michelle Troconis.

A judge said that Farber paid the mortgage to prevent the property from going into foreclosure.

Another foreclosure notice was filed in December for a New Canaan property owned by Dulos.

Fotis is currently under house arrest in his Jefferson Crossing home after posting a bail for his $6 million bond last week.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24.

