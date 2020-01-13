× Hinch, Luhnow fired for Astros’ sign stealing

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow Monday, after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for sign-stealing during the Astros’ run to the 2017 World Series title.

Commissioner Rob Manfred strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora, the Astros bench coach in 2017, will face equal or more severe punishment.

Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros.

The Red Sox are under investigation for sign stealing in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the title.