× Inmate at Osborn Correctional in Somers dies

SOMERS — The Department of Corrections announced Monday that it is investigation a death of an inmate.

The inmate was said to have suffered a cut to the back of their head on January 9 early morning.

Jose Peralta of Waterbury was lying on his back in the dormitory when correctional officers found him. He was taken to the infirmary where his condition began to deteriorate.

Peralta,36, was taken to the hospital nearby and was pronounced dead later that morning.

Two correctional nurses have been placed on leave while officials investigate the incident.