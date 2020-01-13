× Lawsuit over Justina Pelletier’s diagnosis, treatment heads to trial

A lawsuit filed by the family of a West Hartford teen who was placed into state custody after a dispute over her diagnosis and put in psychiatric unit is scheduled to start Tuesday.

The Boston Globe reports that the suit was brought by the parents of Justina Pelletier against Boston Children’s Hospital and those who treated her.

The family seeks unspecified damages. She had been diagnosed with mitochondrial disease at one hospital, but Children’s diagnosed her problems as psychiatric.

Her parents disagreed with the latter diagnosis, prompting the state to take custody of the then-14-year-old girl in 2013. Children’s says Pelletier received high-quality care.

FOX61’s Brent Hardin sat down with the family last year for an exclusive interview.