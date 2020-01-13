AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Meal House: Seared scallop truffle vinaigrette 

Posted 10:45 AM, January 13, 2020

Meal House

Seared scallop truffle vinaigrette

With a parsnip carrot puree.

Truffle vinaigrette

  • 1 oz black truffles
  • 2 oz roasted shitake
  • 1 tablespoon d jon mustard
  • 1/2 oz honey
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Regular canola oil to make the vinaigrette.

In a blender combine truffles, shiitake, mustard,honey and a touch of salt… turn on the blender and slowly start to add the canola oil to get it to  emulsified. Once the vinaigrette is made store in a cool place.

  • Carrot parsnip puree
  • 1/2 pound carrot
  • 1 pound parsnip
  • 1 large spanish onion
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 at heavy cream
  • 1 cup honey
  • S and p to taste

 

In a sauce pot place the carrots,onion, parsnip and garlic cook till tender then iin a blender add some of the water you braised the veggies about 1/3 of a pint then add the heavy cream. Begin to make the puree while the veggies are hot add the honey  and then taste for salt and pepper. Store in  the fridge after being made.

 

 

