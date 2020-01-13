× Medical examiner rules deaths of former New Haven police and wife suicide, homicide

WATERBURY — The Office of the State Medical examiner ruled that cause of death for LaRhonda and Eric Jones as a homicide and suicide, respectively.

The Jones werewere found dead inside their Waterbury condo, lying on their bed in November.

Eric retired from the New Haven police department in 2012 after 20 years on the force. New Haven public information officer Shayna Kendall said that Eric was in good standing with the department and to her knowledge had no disciplinary issues.

The OCME said that LaRhonda suffered gunshot wounds to the head, neck and torso. Eric suffered a gunshot wound to the head.