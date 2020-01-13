Much cooler, with mostly cloudy skies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We didn't just break records this weekend, we shattered them. Bradley Airport hit 68 degrees on Saturday and 70 on Sunday. Both of those soared past our record highs of 60 both days. By reaching 70 on Sunday, we tied for the second-warmest January temperature on record, with only 72 on January 6, 2007 being a warmer day in the past 115 years.

Today, we're "back to reality," even though temperatures remain above average with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees through Thursday. Today will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies and light winds. We may have a few spotty showers Tuesday & Thursday, but neither day is exceptionally wet.

Winter lovers, don't dismay. A big pattern change is on the way by the upcoming weekend which is looking colder and potentially stormy. Wintry mix and snow may be nearby... We'll watch it closely!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sun & clouds. High: Mid-upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 20s/lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, evening/overnight rain showers. High: Low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Low 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 30s

SATURDAY: Chance of snow/rain. High: 30s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli