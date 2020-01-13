× Neglected cattle, dogs, and poultry removed from Suffield farm say police

SUFFIELD — Police, acting on a tip, removed cattle, dogs, and poultry from a farm Monday.

Police said on January 3, they received a tip that cow On 01/03/2019, the Suffield Police Department received a call from a local veterinarian that a cow located at 1601 Sheldon Street, West Suffield was not being properly cared for.

The Suffield Police Department Animal Control Division and the Connecticut Department of Agriculture investigated and determined that there were a number of cattle, dogs, and poultry at several locations including 1497 Sheldon Street, West Suffield, Connecticut, 1601 Sheldon Street, West Suffield, Connecticut and 212 North Main Street in East Granby, Connecticut that were being neglected by the same individual. Police said the animals had been deprived of food, water and proper medical attention.

The owner, Rachael Kornstein, 34, of Manchester was recently arrested by the Suffield Police Department for Failure to Pay or Plea an infraction complaint. The infraction had been issued charging her on 09/18/2019 with CGS: 22-349 Failure to Comply with Dog Ownership Requirements.

Police said, “The Suffield Police Department in conjunction with the State of Connecticut Department of Agriculture applied and obtained a search and seizure warrant authorizing both agencies to seize, evaluate, and test the animals. On Monday, January 13, 2019, the warrant was executed and the cows and poultry were removed from the property and placed in the care of the Department of Agriculture for evaluation and rehabilitation. The dogs were removed and placed at a local veterinary center for further evaluation and care. The Suffield Police Department Animal Control Division is continuing the investigation and is anticipating an arrest in the near future.”