New Labor Dept. rule clarifies ‘joint employer’ standard

WASHIGTON (AP) –The Labor Department has issued a final rule that clarifies when a worker is employed by more than one company.

It’s an issue that affects franchise businesses such as McDonald’s and temporary staffing firms.

The rule taking effect March 16 provides a four-part test to determine whether a company is a “joint employer.“

The rule replaces a Obama administration policy that potentially made more businesses liable for failures by franchisees or contractors to pay overtime or minimum wages.

The issue has taken on greater importance in recent years as more Americans work for temp firms, contractors and franchises.

By some estimates, roughly 14 million Americans are in such “alternative work arrangements.”

The tests are: Whether or not it can hire or fire the employee; whether it supervises the employee’s work schedule; whether it sets their pay; and if it maintains their employment records.

Connecticut representative Rosa DeLauro was critical of the ruling, saying it’s another direct attack on the Trump Administration.

Read full statement below:

“By finalizing the joint employer rule, the Trump administration has made another direct attack on working people by exposing millions to wage theft and workplace violations. The Department of Labor has turned a blind eye to the Fair Labor Standards Act in an effort to rig the economy against our nation’s most vulnerable workers and in favor of large corporations. Companies who share jurisdiction over workers conditions should be equally responsible for protecting their rights. This rule puts the social safety net of millions of temporary and subcontracted workers in jeopardy and is yet another example of the Trump administration’s attempt to hollow out our federal agencies. Secretary Scalia should immediately rescind this misguided rule and work to protect workers.”