PD: deaths of former New Haven police officer and wife ruled murder-suicide

WATERBURY — Police said that the causes of death for LaRhonda and Eric Jones were ruled a murder-suicide.

The Jones were found dead inside their Waterbury condo on Perkins Avenue, lying on their bed in November 21.

Eric retired from the New Haven police department in 2012 after 20 years on the force. New Haven public information officer Shayna Kendall said that Eric was in good standing with the department and to her knowledge had no disciplinary issues.

The OCME said that LaRhonda suffered gunshot wounds to the head, neck and torso. Eric suffered a gunshot wound to the head.