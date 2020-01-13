Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old Westport man

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
WESTPORT — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for 86 year-old William Mesa.

Mesa was last seen Monday morning, when he left his home in Westport. He is believed to be driving a gray or silver 2005 Toyota Camry. The Connecticut license plate reads: 287TKT.

Mesa was last seen wearing a khaki colored jacket with brown or gray pants and dress shoes. He carries a small oxygen tank. He is about 5’10” tall with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Mesa since 10:45 a.m. is asked to contact the Westport Police Department at (203) 341-6000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

