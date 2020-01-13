AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Silver Alert resolved after issued for 6-year-old Waterbury girl

Posted 1:56 PM, January 13, 2020, by , Updated at 03:09PM, January 13, 2020

Carmen Cancel-Leroy

WATERBURY – Police have resolved the Silver Alert issued for a missing six-year-old girl who they said may have been with her mother.

Carmen Cancel-Leroy is Caucasian, with brown hair and eyes. She is 4’8″ and weighs 52 lbs.

Police said earlier Monday she may be with her mother, Roberta Leroy, 28. She has been missing since January 6.

If located, contact the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6911.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

 

