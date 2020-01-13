× Two men shot outside Hamden bar

HAMDEN — Two men were shot outside a Hamden bar early Sunday morning.

Police said around 12:30 am Sunday, they were called to Studio 1537, at 1537 Dixwell Avenue on the report of a shooting with two victims.

Officers arrived to find a 24-year-old New Haven resident in the rear parking lot who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his buttocks and wrist. The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Soon after, officers learned of a second victim, a 21 year-old Hamden resident, was driven to Yale-New Haven Hospital by a friend. He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Both victim’s injuries have been described as non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jomo Crawford of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4048.