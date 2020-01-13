× Waterbury police issue Silver Alert for missing 6-year-old

WATERBURY – Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing six-year-old girl who may be with her mother.

Carmen Cancel-Leroy is Caucasian, with brown hair and eyes. She is 4’8″ and weighs 52 lbs.

Police said she may be with her mother, Roberta Leroy, 28. She has been missing since January 6.

If located, contact the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6911.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.