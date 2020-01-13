× Watertown woman says autistic son denied spot on cross country team

A Watertown mother has filed a complaint with the state Department of Education alleging that her 12-year-old autistic son was prevented by school officials from joining his middle school cross country team in violation of federal law.

Maura Kearns, of Watertown, says administrators allowed her son to attend one practice last fall before they decided not to allow him to participate on the team.

Kearns said school officials said her son was a safety risk.

The Bureau of Special Education has assigned an investigator to look into the complaint.

The superintendent of schools said he could not comment on the complaint’s specifics.