50-year-old man dies from injuries after being struck by car in New Haven

Posted 9:46 PM, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 02:22PM, January 15, 2020

NEW HAVEN — Police say a man has died after being struck by a car Tuesday night.

Officials said that the incident happened just after 7 p.m. at the corner of on Ella T Grasso Boulevard and Orange Avenue.

A 50-year-old white male was lying in the roadway, according to police.

He was subsequently transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials have not yet identified the victim.

The  investigation into the accident is ongoing.

FOX61 will provide updates as they become available.

