Aaron Hernandez documentary released on Netflix

Posted 9:25 PM, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 11:15AM, January 15, 2020

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA - AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Odin Lloyd. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s meteoric rise and fall still fascinates more than two years after he killed himself in prison, and now it’s the subject of a new documentary, released Wednesday.

Netflix is releasing “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” on Jan. 15.

The three-part series examines the troubled past of the New England Patriots tight end. Hernandez was 27 when he took his own life in 2017 while serving a life sentence for murder.

Doctors say he had a degenerative brain disease linked to head blows commonplace in the NFL. Netflix says the documentary sheds new light on an athlete “who seemingly had it all.”

 

