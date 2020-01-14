× Alex Cora no longer manager of Boston Red Sox

BOSTON — World Series winning manager Alex Cora and the Boston have “mutually agreed to part ways.”

The organization tweeted a statement Tuesday evening, saying that it would not be possible for Cora to lead the club going forward.

“This is a sad day for us. Alex is a special person and beloved member of the Red Sox. We are grateful for his impact on our franchise. We will miss passion, his energy and his significant contributions to the communities in New England in Puerto Rico,” said Principal owner John Henry, Chairman Tom Werner, and CEO Sam Kennedy.

Cora thanked the organization and said managing his former club were the best years of his life.

Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora, the Astros bench coach in 2017, will face equal or more severe punishment.

Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros.

The Red Sox are under investigation for sign stealing in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the title.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Statement from the Boston #RedSox and Alex Cora: pic.twitter.com/qXsUhSobSy — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 15, 2020