If you have any consumer issues, a scam or a warnings for Brent, email him at BRENT@fox61.com.
Brent’s Got Your Back: Toyota recall
-
Brent`s Got Your back: FDA recalls heartburn, blood pressure
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Soup and Ice Cream recalls
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Salad recall and Frontier air line issues
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Consumer recalls for Ford and Dollar Tree products, plus a new invasive weed for CT
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Cottage cheese recall, ‘Secret Sister’ scam
-
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Self defense for ride share users
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Scams targeting consumers getting healthy
-
Brent’s got your back: National Returns Day
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Protect yourself from medicare scams
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Tire safety in the snow
-
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Holiday shopping deadlines
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Avoiding Scams on Cyber Monday
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Holiday and Black Travel tips