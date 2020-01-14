× Brewery in connection with state trooper crash, settles civil case with victim

OXFORD — Black Hog Brewing Company settled its civil suit outside of court with woman who was injured in state trooper involved crash.

Lisa Conroy and her daughter, Madison Conroy, were injured after off-duty sergeant, John McDonald, allegedly struck her car on September 25, 2019.

Both women suffered serious injuries in the crash. They filed a civil suit against both McDonald and state police, as well as the brewery.

On January 14, 2020, Conroy and the brewery settled for $225,000. The lawyer for plaintiffs did say that “additional depositions to move forward with a civil trial and decided that this was the best option for their client.”

The suit against McDoanld and State Police suit are still ongoing.

McDonald was charged with driving under the influence and was suspended from the state police in November 2019.

Read the full the withdrawal below: