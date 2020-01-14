AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Colchester family of five in Florida missing for over a week

Posted 6:23 AM, January 14, 2020, by and , Updated at 06:29AM, January 14, 2020

COLCHESTER — A Colchester family has been missing for over a week in Florida according to their family. Now, they believe their disappearance could be linked to a death investigation in Florida.

Friends and family members say they have not heard from the Todt family of five in over a week. Tony and Megan Todt are well known in the Colchester community and own Family Physical Therapy in town.

The First Selectman’s office in Colchester put out a statement regarding the family’s disappearance:

In Celebration, Florida, four people were found dead inside a home Monday, and a man was taken away in handcuffs. Friends of the family say the Todts recently moved to Celebration from Colchester, but that Tony Todt had been traveling back and forth to continue running his business.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department has not confirmed the identity anyone involved at this time.

